Some question if the port workers' agreement is sustainable long term

BALTIMORE — The strike is over.

Thousands of port workers have returned to their jobs after reaching a tentative agreement which includes a 62 percent pay increase over the next six years.

However, some are wondering if this is a long term solution or a temporary fix.

Tinglong Dai, a professor of operations management and business analytics at John's Hopkins Carey Business School, was relieved the strike ended but says the future of automation could change everything.

"I think this gives us so much clarity, but I don't think this is going to be a long-term solution. I think in a few months down the road, we're going to have that conversation again. This potential strike may still be back," said Dai.

He says automation is a huge reason for the strike. He also mentions how the ocean transportation industry has always been disrupted by both automation and new technology.

"About half a century ago, back then there was strong resistance from the union against adoption of containers. There's no way you can resist that. They're just so much cheaper and so much more convenient. Eventually, it becomes a standard," said Dai.

He compares our ports to the ones in Europe and Asia, saying since they're operating mostly automatic it's only a matter of time before America does the same.

"It's not going to be fully automated. There's no such thing as a fully automation. But if Europe can do it, Europe, really values work rise, workers protection there's no reason we cannot do it here and the United States," said Dai.