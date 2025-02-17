Some Marylanders may be waiting until Wednesday night for power restoration

BALTIMORE — Sunday wind storms left tens-of-thousands of Maryland residents without power.

Downed trees and power lines blocked roads and even sparked fires across central Maryland.

At its peak, nearly 120,000 were left without electricity.

Overnight BGE said they restored service to over 78,000 customers.

As of 7am Monday around 50,000 outages remain.

While BGE hopes to turn the lights back on at about 80 percent of those locations, some could be waiting until 11pm Wednesday.

"Removing tree debris must be completed before crews can begin working on repairing damaged equipment. This is a labor and time-intensive process which can extend the duration of certain outages, BGE said Monday morning. "The safety of BGE employees, contractors and customers is our first priority. Certain types of work, such as repairs requiring the use of bucket trucks, cannot be safely performed during high winds. In that case, BGE will begin restoring service as soon as it is safe to do so. "

Baltimore County appeared to be one of the hardest hit areas.

WMAR-2 News toured the Charles Street Corridor between between Meadow Road and Bellona Avenue, around Lake Rowland and noticed lots of damage.