Nearly 100,000 without power as wind gusts knock down trees, power lines

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Thousands are without power on Sunday night after high wind gusts took down large trees, poles and power lines and may not have it restored until at least Monday.

Baltimore Gas and Electic reported as many as 118,000 customers at one point across Central Maryland were without power. Crews are working across the board to restore it and will be throughout the night, as the agency had increased staffing in anticipation of bad weather.

But safety concerns prevent the use of some equipment, like bucket trucks, and necessary tree debris before line work may delay the power being turned back on.

Across Baltimore County, police were seen directing traffic at intersections where lights were out while other officers blocked traffic for downed trees and wires.

At Charles Street between Meadow Road and Bellona Avenue near the Woodbrook neighborhood, drivers like Danny Gallagher had to turn around to get home, as one large tree had taken out wires and a transformer. Another further up was leaning precariously.

He also came home to an apartment in the dark.

"First thing I noticed is that we don't have any lights and I just moved in here. So, the police made me go around this side and I needed to get gas but all the gas stations are closed," Gallagher said.

Though he doesn't mind being without power, he said he would consider the possibility of checking into a hotel tonight.

Some neighbors who did not wish to go on camera report the wind was so loud it sounded almost like a tornado, and were hopeful the power would be restored sooner rather than later.

Helpful Tips:

To report outages: via BGE app, call 877-778-2222 or text 69243

To report downed wires: DO NOT APPROACH and call BGE at 877-778-2222

If you smell gas: leave the area (at least 100 feet away) and call 911 and BGE at 877-778-7798

To report storm damage (such as downed trees) you can call 311.