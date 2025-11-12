Some Maryland lawmakers make their choices clear ahead of vote to reopen government

BALTIMORE — The House vote to end the government shutdown could happen as early as Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Some MD lawmakers make their choices clear ahead of vote to reopen government

Some Maryland lawmakers have already made their choices clear ahead of the vote.

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is one step closer to ending.

Eight Democratic senators broke ranks from their party to vote with republicans to pass a bill to fund the government through January 30th of next year.

That was in exchange for a vote on extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits, the Democrats' main focus during this shutdown.

But the funding bill doesn't ensure that it'll happen, just that there'll be a vote in mid-December.

The eight democrats who voted yes consider the bill a win.

"The agreement reinstates thousands of fired federal workers and provides back pay to more than a million others. It advances 3 bipartisan funding bills for agriculture and FDA, for military construction and Veterans Affairs, and for the legislative branch. It restores a real bipartisan appropriations budget process," said New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Senator Chris Van Hollen called the vote a disappointing outcome.

"I think it's a loss for the country because we have tens of millions of Americans who are now facing this ticking time bomb on their healthcare costs, and this agreement provides no guarantee that will defuse that ticking time bomb," Van Hollen said.

Senator Angela Alsobrooks also said she could not vote for anything that does not address the rising health care costs.

The funding package now heads to the House, with members expected to vote on it on Wednesday.

Maryland Representative Andy Harris' social media posts have him poised to vote yes on the continuing resolution.

However, the state's democratic representatives, like Representatives Johnny Olszewski, Sarah Elfreth, Glenn Ivey, April Delaney, and Kweisi Mfume, have released statements and posts on social media against the funding package.

Despite the movements toward a possible end to the shutdown, flight cancellations at airports across the country are still in effect and ramping up each day.

The future of SNAP is also still up in the air, with the Trump Administration ordering states to stop fully funding benefits for recipients.

The Supreme Court ruled the administration can continue to only partially fund SNAP through November.

If the House passes the funding package, it will head to President Trump's desk to be signed into law.