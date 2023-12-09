Some elves in Towson are giving Santa a helping hand

TOWSON, Md. — Santa Claus is coming to town and some elves in Towson are giving the guy in the big red coat a helping hand when it comes to your letters.

If you take a cruise down Dunkirk Road on the ‘love lives here block’ you'll find Christmas magic. Lights string connecting the houses and right outside one home you'll find a small red box that read's ‘Santa mail’.

"The mailbox comes out magically on December 1st and it magically leaves on December 23rd,” said Leabe Commisso who is the creator of Santa's Box.

It's a direct line to the North Pole, aimed to please every child's wishes right before Christmas.

"We got about 50 letters last year we hand write all of them back with a note that makes sure that they know that we have read the letters. We tape a candy cane to them and a wax seal from santa,” said Commisso.

Then the elves are off to personally deliver each response to the homes, it's the magical touch.

"We try to wear hats we try to just drop it in the mailbox, put it in the door and get in and get out as fast as we can, we don't want to be seen,” said Commisso.

"We love what people are asking for sometimes kids are brutally honest that they haven't been good kids,” said Commisso. “We have some kids that ask for things for other people and those are always touching."

One of the letters to Santa reads, “Before you open, what do you want for Christmas? You're always giving to people and it's time for us to give back to you, you can write me back telling me what you want. I will try my best to get you something amazing.”

"Children are my life, it's just important to make them feel special,” Susan Kleinsasser who lives in the neighborhood. She is a retired teacher from Rodgers Forge Elementary. Now she's transformed into Santa’s helper.

"As the holidays roll around all of it is about making magic and I did that in my class room and so I’m kind of carrying it through and becoming an elf to support the kids in the neighborhood,” said Kleinsasser.

Given Santa’s busy schedule, everyone has until December 23rd to get a letter into the red box. Just make sure to include your name and address to receive a response