Some BPD precincts without consistent A/C during heat wave

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police Departmentsocial media post warns people about the code red extreme heat alert in the city this week. It's a warning that rings hollow for Rachel Dolcine. Her husband works in the Southwestern district, and his precinct hasn't had consistent working air conditioning.

"He's been there about 2 years or so now and in the time he's been there, there's been issues with it,” Dolcine told WMAR-2 News’ Elizabeth Worthington. "There have been officers who have had to go home, officers calling out sick, and they're already short-staffed."

FOP President Michael Mancuso tells us the problem isn't unique to the Southwestern precinct.

He says 6 out of 9 district buildings have poor working conditions, and "should have been bulldozed 20-30 years ago.” Last week, he demanded that the Southwestern district building close during the heat wave. The next day, a temporary A/C unit was delivered, which WMAR-2 News saw outide today, but he says it only got the temperature inside the building down from 100 degrees to about 80.

"Can you treat these men and women like you would treat your pet?” Dolcine asked.

And she says a problem that has plagued city police officers for far longer is the A/C in their patrol cars. "And these cars are being driven on a shift and these officers can do 8-10, sometimes 12 hours on a shift, in a vehicle, in full uniform with gun belts. I don't know if you've ever tried on a bulletproof vest, how hot that can get.”

FOP President Mancuso WMAR-2 News: "Between the terrible working conditions and poor pay, compared to surrounding jurisdictions, it is a wonder anyone applies to be a member of the BPD."

"It's scary enough that I might get a call that he's fallen in the line of duty because someone has killed him. We shouldn't have to worry that he'll have a heart attack at work or a heat stroke because of something that's preventable. We have enough stress as it is,” Dolcine said.

According to the city’s website, the Department of General Services (DGS) is responsible for the maintenance of all city buildings, including police precincts.

DGS sent us this statement:

"In response to the SW District HVAC request, the vendor made multiple attempts to repair the unit – with periods of partial cooling to various zones in the SW District facility – until they determined that a total chiller replacement would be required. A replacement chiller unit has been ordered. In the meantime, a portable, 12-ton AC unit, powered by diesel generator is on-site providing temporary cooling coverage to the affected areas of SW District’s workspace. Diesel fuel for the generator is provided by DGS Fleet.

DGS’s Facilities Maintenance division conducts daily walk-throughs to check temperatures (74°F this morning), and we participate in weekly touch base meetings with BPD leadership to share information and action steps."

FOP President Michael Mancuso’s full statement to WMAR-2 News is below:

"The BPD has about 6 out of 9 police district buildings that have horrible working conditions. These buildings should have been bulldozed 20-30 years ago. The infrastructure in these buildings is all jerry-rigged. The heating and air conditioning systems are breaking down on a daily/weekly basis. FOP3 is working weekly with the BPD staff to have these issues resolved and just last week I demanded that the SWD be closed due to the heat and unhealthy working conditions. The next day a large ground temporary AC unit was delivered, and I was advised today that the temperature in the building was about 80 deg down from 100 deg. That is still completely unacceptable. Between the terrible working conditions and poor pay, compared to surrounding jurisdictions, it is a wonder anyone applies to be a member of the BPD. Baltimore has the hardest working police in the nation and deserves much better treatment from this city. I remind all BPD members to know your Health and Wellness Policy and to utilize it if you feel as though your health and wellbeing is in jeopardy."