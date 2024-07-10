Soaring temperatures not ideal for those who work outside

BALTIMORE — The heat has killed several people across the state. The state health department said six people have died in Maryland so far this year. Four were in Prince George’s County. One person has also died in Anne Arundel County and one in Baltimore.

With these dangerous temperatures, it's important to keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Scorching temperatures are across Baltimore City with a code red extreme heat alert extended through Thursday.

While the temperatures read in the upper 90's, it feels well over 100.

For those who can't avoid the heat due to work, it can be sweltering.

"When I do feel that way I like to grab a drink of water take a few deep breaths, maybe take a seat, find some shade,” said Martin Johnson, who owns the landscaping business Fall Green Lawn Services.

He said staying hydrated, taking breaks and finding shade is key to surviving a day on the job. While getting started early in the day on planting and outdoor construction make it easier, sometimes they have to pump the breaks.

"There's plenty of days where the temperatures reach so high and you're not working at a property where there is a ton of shade, it's time to call it a day,” said Johnson. “We do give the guys the ability to make that decision because you know best if you feel like you're not going to make it.”

Even when you're not directly under the sun, those rising temps find you. Reading triple digits in the work truck Mohammad Alomary said shade and fans bring enough balance to get the job done.

"So the temperature inside the food truck now is 100. It's a 100 right there and I cannot change the temperature, I cannot change the weather but I can change what I have here. So I have three fans in the back and one here and two here," said Alomary, who owns Jordanian Halal Food Truck.

On days like today, the sound of ice pouring into the cooler is nothing short of music to the ears.

It’s the relief Zion Lutheran Church tries to provide. Serving as a community cooling center Tuesday through Thursday on Code Red days, they open their doors to anyone needing a cold drink of water and a snack. Located next to City Hall, you just have to follow the signs.

"We understand from the city that there aren't that many cooling centers here in this particular area. So we know that the community of people that are out there on the street that need a place to cool off, we figure we're available, we're close by," said Irene Duerr, who is a volunteer at Zion Lutheran Church.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the hottest time of the day. Baltimore City Recreation and Parks said city pools will remain on Code Red schedules through Thursday.

For a list of the cooling center head here.