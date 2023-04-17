Smoke alarm sweep aims to prevent fire deaths in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Over the weekend, the Baltimore City Fire Department, Mayor Brandon Scott, City Council President Nick Mosby, and Councilman Robert Stokes, Sr. held a smoke alarm sweep.

The sweep aims to prevent lives from being lost in a fire.

It is in response to fire deaths this year. There were seven fire-related deaths in Baltimore City last year. This year, there have already been ten. Most recently, three young children were killed in a fire in West Baltimore.

"We know that far too often in our city, we lose people and lives to fire in Baltimore and we shouldn't have that. Especially when we live in a city where you can get a smoke detector for free," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Anyone in need of a new smoke detector can call 311. Firefighters also stress the importance of having an escape plan.

