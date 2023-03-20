Officials ID victims of triple fatal fire in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — Firefighters risked their own lives to rescue three children from the fire in this rowhouse on Brighton Street in West Baltimore, but now balloons are far more plentiful than words to describe all three of them perishing from their injuries.

“This is just so unbelievable,” said Sharon Hart of West Baltimore, “It’s horrific. Such a tragic… babies. Babies. I can’t imagine what mom, dad, grandparents and their siblings are going through. It’s just so unthinkable.”

The children who died have now been identified as seven-year-old Skye Blue, two-year-old Kash Lawson and Nasir Lawson who was 22 months old.

Paramedics also transported 53-year-old Joann Falcon and 50-year-old Ricky Lawson from the scene.

Seven-year-old Skye Blue was a second grader at Belmont Elementary School where a crisis response team arrived early Monday to try to provide counselling to students and staff members, alike.

In a letter sent home with students, the principal stressed that ‘we are in this together’.

It’s a point not lost upon some of Skye’s friends from the after-school program.

“My grandchildren attend Belmont Elementary School and they were actually friends with Skye,” said Hart, “and the reason I’m here in the neighborhood right now is because the school called and said that by granddaughter was having an emotional time.”

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

