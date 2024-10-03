Small Businesses Brace for Impact as Port Strike Continues

BALTIMORE — The ongoing strike by the International Longshoremen Association (I-L-A) is beginning to have significant impacts on various industries, particularly the food and alcohol sectors. As the strike enters its second day, small businesses are preparing for potential shortages and supply demand.

One such business feeling the effects is Pinehurst Gourmet and Spirit Shoppe in Baltimore County. Jake Gazurian, the Wine Buyer of Pinehurst Gourmet & Spirit Shoppe, expressed concerns about the waiting time for shipments and the financial implications of the strike.

"A small wine shop like mine... waiting on two or three thousand dollars worth of product is a big deal," Gazurian stated.

In addition to the uncertainty surrounding incoming shipments, retailers like Gazurian are also facing demurrage charges for containers left at the port after their allotted free time. Gazurian tells WMAR that approximately two thousand dollars worth of wine are stuck at the ports, and he’s stuck while waiting for the remaining shipment, putting a strain on his business operations.

The looming holiday season adds another layer of concern for small businesses, as popular items like Champagne may become scarce if the strike persists.

"Champagne comes from one specific place, so you can't just completely imitate something like that," said Gauzrian.

Despite the challenges posed by the strike, Gazurian acknowledged the reasons behind the Longshoremen's actions and urged customers to take proactive measures. "If the strike is going to continue, you will continue to struggle to get your favorite bottle of Champagne or any imported wine," Gazurian cautioned.

Amidst inflation, rising costs, and recent port problems following the Key Bridge collapse, small business owners like Gazurian are navigating the uncertainties brought on by the strike. As the strike continues, small business owners are adopting a wait-and-see approach, acknowledging that the duration of the strike remains uncertain.

Despite the challenges, Gazurian reassured that they have enough inventory to sustain operations through the holiday season.