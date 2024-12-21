Ski resorts close to Baltimore celebrate the opening of ski season

It's cold outside, which is great if you like skiing and/or snow tubing.

Liberty Mountain Resort and Whitetail Resort, both just over the Maryland/Pennslyvania line, opened on Friday.

It's an earlier start than normal but started with snowfall, so that's a good sign, if you like the snow and skiing.

Each resort celebrated with the traditional banner breaks with the ski lift.

Courtesy: Whitetail Resort

Whitetail has 14 trails and all 7 lifts open. Snow tubing started on Saturday, December 21st.

Liberty has 9 open trails and 5 open lifts. Snow tubing will start on December 26th.

