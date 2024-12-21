Watch Now
Ski resorts close to Baltimore celebrate the opening of ski season

Liberty Mountain Opening Day 2024
Courtesy: Liberty Mountain Resort
Liberty Mountain Opening Day 2024
It's cold outside, which is great if you like skiing and/or snow tubing.

Liberty Mountain Resort and Whitetail Resort, both just over the Maryland/Pennslyvania line, opened on Friday.

It's an earlier start than normal but started with snowfall, so that's a good sign, if you like the snow and skiing.

Each resort celebrated with the traditional banner breaks with the ski lift.

Whitetail open for 2024 season

Whitetail has 14 trails and all 7 lifts open. Snow tubing started on Saturday, December 21st.

Liberty has 9 open trails and 5 open lifts. Snow tubing will start on December 26th.

