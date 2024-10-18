Skeletal remains found at Girl Scout camp belong to missing man, three charged

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Back in August, skeletal remains were found in Conowingo Creek and now we know who they belong to.

The remains belong to 25-year-old Matthew Whisman, of East Drumore Township, Pennsylvania.

Whisman was categorized as a critically missing person after he was seen being taken from his home in Pennsylvania on April 3 against his will.

On August 8, his remains were discovered near a Girl Scout camp in Cecil County. A camp counselor found them after going on a hike.

Another portion of skeletal remains were found at this camp on August 14 and these also belonged to Whisman.

Three persons of interest were named as suspects in the apparent kidnapping and murder Whisman.

They were identified as Jeremy Wayne Absher, 25, Steven Scott Gaddis, 27 and a 17-year-old. The teen and Gaddis are both from Pennsylvania, while Absher is from Delaware.

Whisman is related to Absher and known to all three suspects.

Police say, Whisman was helping police with an investigation in which Gaddis and Absher were suspects and this is what led to his murder.

All three suspects have been charged with various crimes are in custody.