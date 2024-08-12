Skeletal remains found in creek at Girl Scout camp could belong to missing man

CONOWINGO, Md — Skeletal remains were discovered in Conowingo Creek near a Girl Scout camp on Thursday.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office was notified of the remains and they were sent to the medical examiner's office.

The creek in Conowingo runs through the camping location on Camp Shadow Brook Road.

The Sheriff's Office is working with Pennsylvania State troopers on this investigation. The remains may be related to a missing man from Pennsylvania.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Travis Chinery at (410) 996-5500 ext. 3303 or by email at travis.chinery@cecilsheriffmd.gov.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous and has information regarding any crime can contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office tipline at (410) 392-2180.