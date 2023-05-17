Six teacher lounges get makeovers, thanks to Educator Support Collaborative

BALTIMORE — A new citywide teacher-support group turned teacher lounges at six city schools into "wellness retreats."

The Educator Support Collaborative, which consists of more than 30 local companies and residents, poured more than $250,000 worth of design time and in-kind materials into this project. It's the first such project for the group, which was formed last year.

The new "Wellness Retreat" spaces feature comfortable seating, new appliances/plumbing, kitchenettes with coffee, tea and snacks, and personalized touches. WMAR profiled the debut of the retreat space at Harlem Park Elementary.

For example, Mervo High School's lounge got new barstools, tables, chairs, a lounge area, and a vision board for teachers to write inspiring messages. It's a much-needed "safe space to de-escalate, reset and recharge," said Mervo principal Tricia Lawrence, in a press release.

The Educator Support Collaborative includes representatives from groups like Verve Design Partnership, Y of Central Maryland, University of Maryland Baltimore, Baltimore Family Alliance and Wide Angle Youth Media. Their goal is to "create opportunities for the community to celebrate and support our teachers."

The schools that got the new lounges are August Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, Gwynns Falls Elementary, Harlem Park Elementary and Middle School, Matthew A. Henson Elementary, Johnston Square Elementary and Mervo Technical High School.

Paul Wolman, founder of the collaborative, said: