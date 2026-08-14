Six charged in alleged multi-state retail theft ring that stole thousands of dollars from Maryland stores

Multiple indictments were announced Friday following an investigation into a multi-state theft ring that involved Maryland locations.

Prince George's County was one of the Maryland areas impacted, along with locations in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Officials say Cyan Simone Rocke, 25, of Washington, D.C.; Marco Pernell Morgan, 37, of Washington, D.C.; and Daryl Michael-Lashon Jackson, 30, of Laurel, Maryland, face federal charges.

Rocke, along with Tia Courtney, 31, of Capitol Heights, Maryland; Chyna Parker, 26, of Capitol Heights, Maryland; and Quasaan Parker, 22, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, face charges in Prince George's County.

According to the indictment, between October 2025 and April 2026, Rocke, Morgan, and Jackson allegedly conspired to engage in the "interstate transportation of stolen property." The indictment states they sought to enrich themselves and others by stealing items from businesses.

The accused allegedly targeted a nationwide retail corporation that operated in interstate commerce, as well as other businesses that sell goods.

The indictment also states that they would offer the stolen products for sale on Instagram and other online platforms. Customers would pay for these items with cash, bank transfers, or money transfer apps, including CashApp.

Within the stated timeframe, the accused allegedly stole more than $48,000 in merchandise from the nationwide retail corporation's stores located in Columbia, Maryland; Rockville, Maryland; Timonium, Maryland; Newark, Delaware; and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

"Organized retail theft is an assault on the sanctity and security of our communities and a real threat to our local businesses," said U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Kelly O. Hayes. "This prosecution should send a clear message: our office takes these organized theft rings seriously, and we will not hesitate to investigate and federally prosecute these crimes."

"Last week, a grand jury in Prince George's County returned indictments for multiple individuals with charges related to this organized retail theft scheme," said Prince George's County State's Attorney Tara Jackson. "Addressing commercial and business crime is a priority for my office. We want businesses to choose Prince George's County as a place to invest, create jobs, and thrive. Furthermore, I am always pleased when we are able to work with our partners across the region to keep our communities safe."

The indictment charges include:

