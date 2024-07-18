Sisters get a special send off from their high school on the way to the olympics

CATONSVILLE, Md — Isabella and Juliette Whittaker are headed to Paris for the Olympics, but before they go, they got a special send-off from their high school.

The sisters, just two years apart, both went to Mount De Sales Academy in Catonsville.

Now the girls are on their way to Paris, with Isabella competing in the women’s 4x400-meter track race and Juliette competing in the women's 800-meter track race.

“Very satisfying; I mean, we have seen them put the work in. They have worked super hard for a long time, and not just running; they did it in everything they have done," says Paul Whittaker.

“It's kind of overwhelming, and it's just so nice that they get to do it together, you know, and just be as happy for both, you know, and they both deserve it so much," says Jill Pellicoro.

They aren’t the only ones excited.

Wednesday night, Mount De Sales opened its doors to hundreds of people to send the girls off with love and support.

The girls got gifts and a special video message from their friends, staff, students, and other athletes.

“We have a lot of like family and friends coming out to this which means a lot that they put together an event like this, so it's definitely pretty cool," said Isabella Whittaker.

The girls say they are excited to compete, but they are more excited to continue this journey together, even sharing a room once again.

“We kind of like always kind of said it. I feel like it never sunk in that like we could do it together at the same time, and like I feel like it's not until recently that like making the Olympics is so cool, but like it can get better, and getting better is like making it with your sister," says Juliette Whitaker.

The Olympics are set to begin on July 26th, and track and field events in Paris start August first.