Singapore officials release details on cargo ship that collided with Key Bridge

BALTIMORE — The container ship, DALI, that collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday morning had experienced loss of propulsion moments before impact.

The Singapore-flagged vessel was built in 2015 and is managed by the Synergy Marine Group.

The company confirmed the 22-person Indian crew and two pilots aboard are all safe with one minor injury reported. The injured crew member was treated and released from a local hospital.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced it's sending members of their team to Baltimore to assist investigators.

Synergy Marine Group reported to the MPA that just prior to the incident, the DALI had experienced momentary loss of propulsion and was unable to maintain the desired heading and collided with the Francis Scott Key bridge. The vessel was reported to have dropped its anchors as part of its emergency procedures prior to impact with the bridge. At the time of the incident, the vessel was piloted by two local pilots.

The MPA monitors compliance and regulations for vessels registered under its flag and confirmed that the DALI's certificates covering structural integrity were valid at the time of the incident and passed two separate foreign port state inspections in June and September of 2023.

In the June 2023 inspection, a faulty monitor gauge for fuel pressure was fixed before the vessel departed the port.

The nearly 1,000-foot vessel was also inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard in September 2023 with no deficiencies found, according to Equasis data.

A previous inspection in July 2016 found a structural deficiency when the hull was damaged after the stern scraped the quay of the Antwerp Terminal in Belgium.

At the time of the bridge incident, the vessel was carrying 4,679 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers, totaling 116,851 pounds of weight. It was destined for Colombo, Sri Lanka and scheduled to arrive in late April.

Currently, the vessel is holding its position at the site of the collision and is in stable condition.