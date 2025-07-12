Show of support for House of Ruth Maryland at 23rd annual Craberet

BALTIMORE — A warm but dry night on Friday for the 23rd annual Craberet, benefiting House of Ruth Maryland.

It was held at Gertrude's restaurant in the Baltimore Museum of Art. Guests enjoyed a buffet created by Gertrude's head chef, John Shields, listened to live music and bid on auction items.

House of Ruth celebrated 48 years this month. According to executive director Sandi Timmins, they have helped more than 11,000 people this year who are victims of intimate partner violence.

All of the money raised at Craberet goes toward supporting the services and programs offered by House of Ruth, including their 24-hour hotline, legal clinic, emergency shelter and counseling services.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the hotline at 410-889-7884.

To learn more about the services provided by House or Ruth or how to donate, click here.