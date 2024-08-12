Shoppers take advantage of Maryland Tax free week

BALTIMORE — If you're looking to knock out some back-to-school shopping, this week may be the best time to hit the outlets.

"I wish tax-free week happened more than once a year. It would be great," says Jennifer Hudak, who was shopping for her 7-year-old daughter Monday afternoon.

Hudak is a mother of four. Her daughter Addie is gearing up for second grade.

"Every little bit helps. While maybe on one purchase it doesn't help, over the course of the week it will help out a lot with us to save money," says Hudak.

Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week happens on the second week of August every year.

It's a huge benefit for the community, despite costing the state a large chunk of change.

"It cost the state about $6.5 million in lost revenues. But, that's $6.5 million that's staying in bank accounts for Marylanders and staying in their pocketbook [so] that they can save or spend on other needed items," says Brooke Lierman, Maryland State Comptroller.

It's a huge help for Michael Burger, who was school shopping for his daughter for the first time.

"In my daughter's case, she [hasn't] been in school before. So, we don't have any leftover cash or supplies to draw from. We gotta buy a lot," says Burger.

The tax-free week runs until midnight, August 17.