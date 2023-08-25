Shootings leave one dead in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A marked police car spends hours in a parking lot of The Villages of Marley Station in Glen Burnie sandwiched between two buildings and two crime scenes.

“It’s all gone to trash,” said a man who would only identify himself as Rich L. out of fear for his safety, “People sit out here all times of the day. They’re in and out of the buildings selling drugs. It’s crazy.”

Gunfire first erupted about 6:30 in the morning on Thursday as an unsuspecting victim stepped out of his building on Southampton Road to head to work.

“He was leaving the complex, heard the sound of gunshots and felt a pain in his arm,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, “He was then taken to an area hospital by a family member.”

Less than 24 hours later, here in the same complex, police say a double shooting left one man dead.

It happened just before 1:00 in the morning on Bruton Court within earshot of the first shooting.

“They were invited to a residence in the apartment building,” said Limansky, “They were standing in the hallway when suddenly another individual fired several shots at them striking two of the individuals.”

20-year-old Lamarge Antoine Prettyman Jr., of Baltimore, died as a result of his injuries.

“Never had nothing like this over here in seven years. It’s crazy and then what makes it so bad is the people that don’t even live in the neighborhood,” said Hope Simms, “It’s sad, because the young kids are killing each other, and it’s sad. It really is sad.”

