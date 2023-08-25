Double shooting in Glen Burnie leaves Baltimore man dead

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — An overnight double shooting in Glen Burnie has left a Baltimore man dead.

It happened Friday around 12:50am inside a home in the 7800 block of Bruton Court.

Anne Arundel County Police discovered two men at the location suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, identified as 20-year-old Lamarge Antoine Prettyman Jr., died on scene.

Another unidentified 23-year-old man from Baltimore was also injured.

Police revealed no information on a potential suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4700.