Shooting shocks neighbors in Baltimore community

BALTIMORE — A quiet community is shaken after a woman was shot while driving.

That shooting led to a car crash flipping her car upside down in the 4500 block of Parkmont Avenue sending the woman to the hospital.

Neighbors in the community were in complete shock over what they saw.

According to Baltimore City Police, Monday morning around 7:45, a woman was shot in her car trying to escape from an unidentified armed suspect.

Video footage from one neighbor shows the moment the suspect walked up to the victims car and fired multiple shots in the victims car which ran into a parked truck before flipping upside down. The suspect fled the scene and is on the loose.

It was a frightening morning for residents who saw the aftermath outside their window.

"I go to look out the window and that's what my fiancé Luke said, hit the deck and get down. I go down, and I was shaking. I was so scared," said Kayla Keimig, who lives in neighborhood.

Residents say this is a quiet neighborhood. No one in the community is used to violence happening feet away from where they reside.

"Just talking about it I'm shaking. It was definitely a nerve-racking site to see. And I've never seen anything like it," said Keimig.

"Everyone's freaking out. Before you know it, we're outside and we're hearing a lady say she's shot in the car and the truck that's right here was pushed maybe 50 ft past the intersection. That's how hard this car this car hit this car," said Lucas Osborne, who lives in neighborhood.

BPD says the 42-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

As police investigate the case and continue searching for the suspect, Osborne will keep his head on a swivel moving forward.

"Personally, I feel was targeted because a lot of the times there are cars with tinted windows just sitting on this street. Nothing ever really occurs, but I do see a lot of different cars on this street pretty frequently," said Osborne.

Keimig questions if this community is the place for her and her fiance moving forward.

"Having these events happen, it's like I don't know if I want to raise my family here because, can I keep my kids safe if their bus stop was right here? It's definitely scary and does change a lot of things," says Keimig.