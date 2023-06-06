Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shooting in Annapolis leaves one man critically injured Friday

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 17:41:34-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A shooting investigation is underway in Annapolis.

Officers were called to an area hospital after they received word shots were fired on June 2 at 11:17 p.m.

READ MORE: 26-year-old woman shot, killed in Annapolis Saturday night

They located a man, 27-year-old Tayshon Deshields, was being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.

He is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Although two homes were struck by gunfire, no one else was injured.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices