Shooting in Annapolis leaves one man critically injured Friday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A shooting investigation is underway in Annapolis.

Officers were called to an area hospital after they received word shots were fired on June 2 at 11:17 p.m.

They located a man, 27-year-old Tayshon Deshields, was being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.

He is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Although two homes were struck by gunfire, no one else was injured.

The shooting is still under investigation.