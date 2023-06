ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A homicide investigation is currently underway in Annapolis following an incident that occurred on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Madison Street after 10:00 p.m. where they located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Amari Tydings, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police at detectives at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.