Shooter involved in Brooklyn Day mass shooting sentenced to 10 years in prison

BALTIMORE — Tristan Jackson, a gunman involved in the Brooklyn Day mass shooting in South Baltimore, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The first five years are to be served without the possibility of parole.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, use of a firearm in crime of violence, conspiracy to commit first degree assault, and minor in possession of firearm.

Jackson was among a slew of suspects arrested in connection to the Brooklyn mass shooting that left Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, dead and 28 others injured.

This became the largest mass casualty event in Baltimore history.

Charging documents say Jackson was seen on video shooting at several people who were running away from him.

At the time of the shooting, Jackson was on GPS monitoring for an unrelated incident and those records placed Jackson at the location of the Brooklyn Day celebration.

None of the other suspects in this case are facing murder charges.