NEW MARKET, Md. — Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported deadly double shooting Sunday in New Market.

Authorities say it happened around 7 a.m. when deputies were called to a home in the 7000 block of Mandalong Court. When deputies got there, they discovered two adults dead inside and four unharmed children.

Deputies say the cause of death has not been determined yet.

