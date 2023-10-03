Watch Now
Sheetz opens stores in Cecil, Montgomery counties

Posted at 2:35 PM, Oct 03, 2023
ELKTON, Md. — Sheetz convenience store made a big splash when it recently opened a gas station and store in Elkton, Cecil County.

It's only the second Sheetz location east of Baltimore. Sheetz has long had a store on Route 40 in Joppa. The newest location is also on Pulaski Highway, just before the Delaware border.

It's also the second new Sheetz in Maryland in weeks. The company just opened a location in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County.

At both Gaithersburg and Elkton, Sheetz was touting gas at $2.99, among other offerings.

Sheetz has about 700 convenience stores in multiple states and is based in Pennsylvania.

