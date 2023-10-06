'She knows nothing but her mom': Woman offers $500 reward for lost dog

BALTIMORE — Last Thursday, Suzanne Gallatin was dropping off a Door Dash order.

She left her car running, and someone got in her car and drove off.

“I went to use my camera to take a picture like you have to do with Door Dash, and while my back was turned, I heard my car door close and the car was gone," Gallatin said.

While she was upset about losing her car, Gallatin says she is devastated that the car thief took her 8-year-old chihuahua, Pixie.

She says each day since has been harder than the last.

“I'm lost without her, honestly, I really am. You know, chihuahuas are known for being one-person dog," she said. "She knows nothing but her mom."

She reported the car stolen to police; they did not find her car, but they did issue her a citation.

“The law is the law; to put the cherry on the top, they gave me a $70 citation for leaving my car unattended while it was still running," she said.

She says she was actually the one who found her car with the help of her nephew.

They drove around until they found it on the corner of Perring Parkway and Hartsdale Road.

That's just seven blocks from where the car was taken; still no Pixie.

“I can’t imagine what she is going through; that's the thoughts that run through your brain at nighttime when you're trying to sleep. Is, you know, Pixie hold on, I'm trying honey," Gallatin said.

For the last week, she has posted signs and asked the community for help.

While many people have tried to help her by spreading the word, some have only made the situation worse.

“They’re calling; they’re texting; saying they have my dog, and they're going to kill my dog. They're making dog sounds; they are crying like a dog. It's horrible; I mean, you know, I keep blocking them, and it's just still it's consistent," she said.

Despite being harassed, Gallatin says she is grateful to the hundreds of people on Facebook who have spread the word, and to friends and neighbors who haven’t given up the search.

“Thank you everybody; thank you; thank you so much; I appreciate it,” she said.

Gallatin is offering $500 to anyone who returns Pixie to her.

