'She doesn’t have to spend that much': Mervo students shown over 100 options for prom dresses

BALTIMORE — Lets face it, prom is expensive, but cutting out the cost of a dress can be the deal breaker for a student to go.

Mervo High teacher Candis Fields partnered with the nonprofit Top Ladies of Distinction to host a prom dress drive to make sure these girls feel like Cinderella on their special night.

Students from Mervo High School were showered with over 100 options when it came to shopping for the perfect prom dress, and the best part... it's free as all the dresses were donated.

An array of dresses were on display ranging in size, color, frilly, sequin and even some ball gowns, all ready to make some girls dream come true.

While some said, “yes to the dress.”

"So are you saying yes to the dress? Yes, woooo," said one student.

Others were just browsing.

"You like a lighter purple, a darker purple? Let's see what we can find," a member of TLOD asked a student.

But when you've picked the perfect dress for prom, it's also time to start thinking of accessories.

One excited student said, "yes, I just got to think about the shoes now” and started laughing.

"I wanted to go to prom this year, but I don't know," said another student.

Junise Roy, a junior at Mervo High School, says she's saving her prom experience for her senior year. But she did stop in Tuesday and found a dress to save, which she says will save her mom some big bucks later down the road.

"She’s going to be happy she doesn’t have to spend that much like 500, 600 dollars for a prom dress, going toward next year,” said Roy.

Over 20 students showed up for the “Browse and Bag” event. With the glitz and glamor, Mervo principal Tricia Lawrence says it's a time for these young ladies to feel good and shine a positive light.

"We've had a very difficult year with our losses so it's just putting a positive spin on just what they can do to have fun and feel good about themselves,” said Lawrence.

Fields says they will continue giving out prom dresses during lunch the rest of this week, and what is leftover will be donated to Baltimore City Foster Care.