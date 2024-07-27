Severna Park’s Jackson Merrill returns home to play at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — Severna Park native and San Diego centerfielder Jackson Merrill stepped to the plate Friday night at Camden Yards, the ballpark he attended as a child, as the Orioles took on the Padres.

Just three years removed from high school ball at Severna Park High School in Anne Arundel County, Merrill debuted in the majors and made the National League All-Star team.

WMAR met up with several of his supporters Friday night, including his two biggest ones.

"It's a surreal moment right now," said Jennie Merrill, Jackson's mom.

Jennie and Joshua Merrill have awaited this game since the schedule came out.

"Anything you can imagine you want your son to accomplish, he's accomplishing it as a baseball player," said Joshua, Jackson's dad.

Jackson played at Camden Yards a few years ago as a senior All-Star.

Folks from Severna Park and Anne Arundel County will drive up all weekend to watch Jackson play. On Friday night, that included childhood friends Michaela and Zack Schindler.

"It just doesn't feel real. You grow up with the kid, next thing you know he's on the big screen, all star game. It blows my mind," said Zack, a former soccer teammate.

"I feel like it happened in a split second, it's something we knew, he was that talented, but to actually see him out on the field is completely different," said Michaela.

Merrill grounded out in his first two at-bats, but hit an RBI double in the 6th.

"It's been like a 'pinch me' moment since March. We're pretty amazed and proud every single day. We're pretty blessed with him," Jennie told WMAR before the ballgame.

Merrill finished 2 for 4 on the day as the Orioles fell to the Padres 6-4.