Several police agencies will take part in the Faith & Blue event this weekend

BALTIMORE — Interactions with the police are not always a positive thing. You're either getting pulled over or there's a crisis situation.

A nationwide event is aiming to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. It takes place this weekend.

That event is called Faith & Blue. For the next three days faith organizations and police officers will come together for various events.

This is an annual event that continues to grow each year.

Nationwide over 16,000 faith based organizations and more than 750 law enforcement agencies will be participating.

Depending on where you go, there will be prayer walks, movie nights, community nights and special services.

There are tons of events to choose from in the Baltimore region.

Many of the events will have free food, music, games -- and even raffles.

Some churches will have tables set up where people in the community can have access to certain resources.

There are 670 host communities participating in the national faith and blue weekend.

At Greater Grace World Outreach Church they will have a meet and greet with officers on Sunday.

On Sunday, Maryland State Troopers who show up in uniform will be honored during service.

Below are list of events to choose from locally.

PRECINCT 1 WILKENS

Date: Friday, October 6

Time: 10 -11 a.m.

Location: 6 Melvin Avenue, 21228

Hosted by: Catonsville Methodist Church

Activity: Roundtable

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Location: 2212 Lansdowne Road, 21227

Hosted by: Lansdowne Alliance Church

Activity: Breakfast, Round Table Forum

Date: Monday, October 9

Time: 10-12 p.m.

Location: 603 St. Agnes Lane, 21228

Hosted by: St. Agnes School

Activity: Safety Awareness presentation, Safety Badge Pinning

Precinct 2 Woodlawn

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 9-10 a.m.

Location: 6901 Security Boulevard, 21244

Hosted by: Set the Captives Free Outreach Center

Activity: Sunday Service w/ Major Lilly

Precinct 3 Franklin

Date: Friday, October 6

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location 10711 Red Run Boulevard, 21117

Hosted by: Uproar Church

Activity: Gas Give-away

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Location: 820 Nicodemus Road, 21136

Hosted by: Jewish Community Center

Activity: Q & A with Community Outreach Team, Meet & Greet

Precinct 4 Pikesville

Date: Friday, October 6

Time: 11:30-1:00 p.m.

Location: 8301 Liberty Road, 21244

Hosted: Good Shepherd Church of God

Activity: Meet & Greet, Brunch

Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Location: 915 Milford Mill Road, 21208

Hosted by: St. Charles Borromeo Church

Activity: Mass, Food pantry

Precinct 6 Towson

Date: Friday, October 6

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Location: 400 W. Chesapeake Avenue, 21204

Hosted by: Towson Presbyterian Church-Preschool

Activity: Meet & Greet

Date: Friday, October 6

Time: 11:30- 12:30 p.m.

Location: 120 Allegheny Avenue, 21204

Hosted by: Immaculate Heart of Mary

Activity: Meet & Greet

Precinct 7 Cockeysville

Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 9:30-11 a.m.

Location: 3911 Sweet Air Road, 21131

Hosted by: Grace Fellowship Church

Activity: Sunday Service

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Location: 20 E. Ridgely Road, 21093

Hosted by: Church of the Nativity

Activity: Mass with Law Enforcement

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 10:30-1 p.m.

Location: 1800 Worthington Heights Parkway, 21030

Hosted by: Hunt Valley Baptist Church

Activity Sunday Service

Precinct 8 Parkville

Date: Friday, October 6

Time: 11:30-1 p.m.

Location: 3919 Schroeder Avenue, 21128

Hosted by: Perry Hall Christian School

Activity: Officers will have lunch with the students

Date: Friday, October 6

Time: 6-6:30 p.m.

Location: 8808 Harford Road, 21234

Hosted by: St John’s Lutheran Church

Activity: Pet Blessing

Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 10:30-12 p.m.

Location: 3919 Schroeder Avenue, 21128

Hosted by: Perry Hall Baptist Church

Activity: Sunday Service

Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Location: 8420 Belair Road, 21236

Hosted by: St. Joseph Church Fullerton

Activity: Mass with Law Enforcement

Date: Tuesday, October 10

Time: 9-12 p.m.

Location: 8416 Belair Road, 21236

Hosted by: St. Joseph Church Fullerton

Activity: Officer with meet with students

PRECINCT 9 Whitemarsh

Date: Friday, October 7

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: 8220 Perry Hall Blvd, 21236

Hosted by: Pilgrim Presbyterian Bible Church

Activity: Small group of church members will come to the precinct to enjoy fellowship and lunch.

Date: Sunday, October 9

10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: 5125 E. Joppa Road., 21128

Hosted by: Perry Hall Family Worship Center

Activity: Sunday Service, officers will be on stage for a Q&A for Officers and a Meet & Greet after.

Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: 7000 Rossville Blvd 21237

Hosted by: Life Source International Church

Activity: Outdoor cookout with officers and parishioners. Arrive by 1030 to attend the service.

PRECINCT 11 ESSEX

Date: Thursday, October 6

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Location: 99 Stemmers Run Rd., 21221

Activity: Food Donation Event

Date: Friday, October 6

Time: 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: 920 Essex Ave., 21221

Hosted by: Boulevard Christian Church

Activity: Churches for Streets of Hope and Boulevard Christian Church will be having a Clothing Drive Kick off.

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Location: 911 Mace Ave., 21221

Hosted by: Church of the Harbor

Activity: Church of the Harbor hosting breakfast for officers

Date: Monday, October 10

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: 12909 Eastern Ave., 21220

Hosted by: Christian Fellowship Church

Activity: Coffee, donuts and dialogue with a cop

PRECINCT 12 DUNDALK

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: 428 Westham Way, 21224

Hosted by: Our Lady of Fatima

Activity: Coffee w/ Officers following a Prayer service

Date: Monday, October 9

Time: 07:50 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Location: 1727 Lynch Rd., 21222

Hosted by: Our Lady of hope St Lukes

Activity: Greet students as they enter school and then a recess with students and law enforcement

