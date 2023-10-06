Several police agencies will take part in the Faith & Blue event this weekend

BALTIMORE — Interactions with the police are not always a positive thing. You're either getting pulled over or there's a crisis situation.
A nationwide event is aiming to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. It takes place this weekend.
That event is called Faith & Blue. For the next three days faith organizations and police officers will come together for various events.
This is an annual event that continues to grow each year.
Nationwide over 16,000 faith based organizations and more than 750 law enforcement agencies will be participating.
Depending on where you go, there will be prayer walks, movie nights, community nights and special services.
There are tons of events to choose from in the Baltimore region.
Many of the events will have free food, music, games -- and even raffles.
Some churches will have tables set up where people in the community can have access to certain resources.
There are 670 host communities participating in the national faith and blue weekend.
At Greater Grace World Outreach Church they will have a meet and greet with officers on Sunday.
On Sunday, Maryland State Troopers who show up in uniform will be honored during service.
Below are list of events to choose from locally.
PRECINCT 1 WILKENS
Date: Friday, October 6
Time: 10 -11 a.m.
Location: 6 Melvin Avenue, 21228
Hosted by: Catonsville Methodist Church
Activity: Roundtable
Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Location: 2212 Lansdowne Road, 21227
Hosted by: Lansdowne Alliance Church
Activity: Breakfast, Round Table Forum
Date: Monday, October 9
Time: 10-12 p.m.
Location: 603 St. Agnes Lane, 21228
Hosted by: St. Agnes School
Activity: Safety Awareness presentation, Safety Badge Pinning
Precinct 2 Woodlawn
Date: Sunday, October 9
Time: 9-10 a.m.
Location: 6901 Security Boulevard, 21244
Hosted by: Set the Captives Free Outreach Center
Activity: Sunday Service w/ Major Lilly
Precinct 3 Franklin
Date: Friday, October 6
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Location 10711 Red Run Boulevard, 21117
Hosted by: Uproar Church
Activity: Gas Give-away
Date: TBD
Time: TBD
Location: 820 Nicodemus Road, 21136
Hosted by: Jewish Community Center
Activity: Q & A with Community Outreach Team, Meet & Greet
Precinct 4 Pikesville
Date: Friday, October 6
Time: 11:30-1:00 p.m.
Location: 8301 Liberty Road, 21244
Hosted: Good Shepherd Church of God
Activity: Meet & Greet, Brunch
Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Location: 915 Milford Mill Road, 21208
Hosted by: St. Charles Borromeo Church
Activity: Mass, Food pantry
Precinct 6 Towson
Date: Friday, October 6
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Location: 400 W. Chesapeake Avenue, 21204
Hosted by: Towson Presbyterian Church-Preschool
Activity: Meet & Greet
Date: Friday, October 6
Time: 11:30- 12:30 p.m.
Location: 120 Allegheny Avenue, 21204
Hosted by: Immaculate Heart of Mary
Activity: Meet & Greet
Precinct 7 Cockeysville
Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 9:30-11 a.m.
Location: 3911 Sweet Air Road, 21131
Hosted by: Grace Fellowship Church
Activity: Sunday Service
Date: Sunday, October 9
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Location: 20 E. Ridgely Road, 21093
Hosted by: Church of the Nativity
Activity: Mass with Law Enforcement
Date: Sunday, October 9
Time: 10:30-1 p.m.
Location: 1800 Worthington Heights Parkway, 21030
Hosted by: Hunt Valley Baptist Church
Activity Sunday Service
Precinct 8 Parkville
Date: Friday, October 6
Time: 11:30-1 p.m.
Location: 3919 Schroeder Avenue, 21128
Hosted by: Perry Hall Christian School
Activity: Officers will have lunch with the students
Date: Friday, October 6
Time: 6-6:30 p.m.
Location: 8808 Harford Road, 21234
Hosted by: St John’s Lutheran Church
Activity: Pet Blessing
Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 10:30-12 p.m.
Location: 3919 Schroeder Avenue, 21128
Hosted by: Perry Hall Baptist Church
Activity: Sunday Service
Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Location: 8420 Belair Road, 21236
Hosted by: St. Joseph Church Fullerton
Activity: Mass with Law Enforcement
Date: Tuesday, October 10
Time: 9-12 p.m.
Location: 8416 Belair Road, 21236
Hosted by: St. Joseph Church Fullerton
Activity: Officer with meet with students
PRECINCT 9 Whitemarsh
Date: Friday, October 7
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: 8220 Perry Hall Blvd, 21236
Hosted by: Pilgrim Presbyterian Bible Church
Activity: Small group of church members will come to the precinct to enjoy fellowship and lunch.
Date: Sunday, October 9
10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: 5125 E. Joppa Road., 21128
Hosted by: Perry Hall Family Worship Center
Activity: Sunday Service, officers will be on stage for a Q&A for Officers and a Meet & Greet after.
Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: 7000 Rossville Blvd 21237
Hosted by: Life Source International Church
Activity: Outdoor cookout with officers and parishioners. Arrive by 1030 to attend the service.
PRECINCT 11 ESSEX
Date: Thursday, October 6
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Location: 99 Stemmers Run Rd., 21221
Activity: Food Donation Event
Date: Friday, October 6
Time: 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location: 920 Essex Ave., 21221
Hosted by: Boulevard Christian Church
Activity: Churches for Streets of Hope and Boulevard Christian Church will be having a Clothing Drive Kick off.
Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Location: 911 Mace Ave., 21221
Hosted by: Church of the Harbor
Activity: Church of the Harbor hosting breakfast for officers
Date: Monday, October 10
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Location: 12909 Eastern Ave., 21220
Hosted by: Christian Fellowship Church
Activity: Coffee, donuts and dialogue with a cop
PRECINCT 12 DUNDALK
Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: 428 Westham Way, 21224
Hosted by: Our Lady of Fatima
Activity: Coffee w/ Officers following a Prayer service
Date: Monday, October 9
Time: 07:50 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Location: 1727 Lynch Rd., 21222
Hosted by: Our Lady of hope St Lukes
Activity: Greet students as they enter school and then a recess with students and law enforcement
