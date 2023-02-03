Several people robbed then sexually assaulted in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Detectives in Baltimore County are investigating after multiple people were robbed and then sexually assaulted.

It happened Thursday evening near the corner of Joppa Road and Allegheny Avenue.

Students, business owners and people like Damitra Bell who frequent this community are speaking out about this attack.

Bell is a business owner in the area. She, like many others, are hoping police get to the bottom of it so that it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s actually just very shocking because this is actually really secure area. It really just makes you want to be more attentive and it’s really scary,” Bell said.

This was the response from many people in the Towson Circle area after hearing several people had been robbed and then sexually assaulted.

“Never had any issues, never. It’s very peaceful, so yeah it’s shocking,” Bell said.

Bell said she had just left her establishment Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. An hour later police said several people were robbed and then sexually assaulted near the Towson Circle.

Towson University sent out a message to their students informing them of what happened. The advisory stated an unknown armed man robbed three people behind Towson Hot Bagels, before sexually assaulting them.

The advisory mentioned after the attack the man ran away from the area.

Bell like many others are hoping this doesn’t happen again.

“I hope this doesn’t deter residents and visitors and patrons to come to the Towson area because I think by in large Towson is still very safe, it’s a very quiet environment. I mean it definitely makes you wanna just keep an eye out for anything that looks strange or peculiar,” Bell said.

Detectives are still investigating.

If you have any information concerning this attack, you’re urged to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-2361.