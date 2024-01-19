Several Akita dogs found abandoned in Southeast Baltimore parks

BALTIMORE — Over the last few weeks, several Akita-type dogs were found abandoned in two parks in Southeast Baltimore.

But let's start with the ending: it's a good one, all things considered - the dogs are now in the warmth, in the care of a shelter, or with a new home.

"They were without owners, and looked somewhat anxious," recalled Robyn Brandenburg, a neighbor who noticed the dogs on her way to work Monday morning.

Brandenburg snapped a photo and posted to a neighborhood Facebook group.

Robyn Brandenburg

Another dog owner was at the park and called animal control.

"It makes me feel really sad, but I try to find the silver lining that at least someone is dropping them off in an area where there are a lot of people, there are a lot of dog people around here, so we tend to be pretty proactive and can seek assistance," Brandenburg said.

We can only speculate why the dogs were left behind. It's unclear whether they came from the same place.

Brandenberg knew she'd seen other Akitas in the area without an owner recently, both online and in-person.

Four were taken to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, or BARCS, in Cherry Hill.

"We have no idea how they wound up abandoned in those parks," said Noelle Patterson, a spokesperson for the shelter, "but animal control was called on both occasions to come pick them up from the park and bring them here."

Patterson told WMAR there were two dogs left at Patterson Park, and another two at the Canton Dog Park.

Animals found as strays or by animal control are taken to BARCS. They can be left behind for a number of reasons.

"A lot of times we aren't sure of someone's situation, we always try to approach everything from a place of compassion. So whether they were facing a housing crisis or financial crisis, it could have been a safety issue or space issue, we never know," Patterson added.

One Akita was adopted, another transferred to a rescue partner; the other two are at BARCS, where one is up for adoption and another still being evaluated.

The best thing you can do to with an animal you can't take care of anymore: bring them to a shelter.