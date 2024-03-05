Serving Titanic final meal at Towson restaurant

TOWSON, Md. — Of the many artifacts that survived the sinking of the Titanic, not many can be brought to life 112 years later.

"Many, many folks on the Titanic folded that menu in their sport coat, had no idea they'd have to be in a life boat, and that's why we have so many menus. Escoffier was the renowned chef in the late 19th century. White Star Line - which Titantic was one of the ships in the White Star Line -they used his menu. So the recipes are out there," said Steve Fox.

Fox, the owner of Bread and Circuses Bistro in Towson, figured there’s no use letting those recipes and menus just collect dust in a museum, or live on the Internet. Why look, when you can eat?

He’s inviting people to experience a taste of the past in his restaurant.

"The thing about the Titanic - there wasn't a rock wall, there wasn't miniature golf. The food was the the entertainment," Fox said.

And to be entertaining, it had to be elaborate.

"Originally, the menu was done in a 12-course fashion. You get on the boat, glass of champagne, caviar, oysters,” Fox said. "They were Edwardians - Prince Edward at the time, very largess, kind of shoveling it in."

Fox learned most of his Titanic trivia from his 9 year-old son, who’s been an enthusiast for a few years now.

"He's been kind of my teacher along the way because he's just fascinated by the whole thing. But then I started learning and listening and hearing the stories."

Fox served this menu as part of a special promotion for Valentine’s Day, and it was such a success that he decided to keep it going. But 12 courses would be a pretty big undertaking. So his take on the iconic menu is 6 still decadent courses, with an option of doing just 4 courses, or ordering à la carte.

That’s what Jim Brennan did when he stopped in for lunch and ordered the roast duck. He says it’s neat to see the similarities between how people dined in 1912, and today.

"Fancy people were fancy all the time, even back then! If you had the money for it, of course you're gonna eat good," Brennan said.

The dinners are offered starting at 5 p.m. now through April 14, when Bread and Circuses Bistro will host a big dinner party, with 11 courses, in honor of the anniversary of the fateful night the ship sank.