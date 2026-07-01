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Serious crash on I-70 near Rt. 27 blocks all eastbound lanes and is also impacting the westbound side

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MDOT
Crash on July 1, 2026 on I-70 EB near Rt. 27
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MT. AIRY, Md. — An overnight crash is impacting traffic heading eastbound on I-70.

MDOT reports the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday and involves three vehicles.

All lanes of I-70 Eastbound are closed. The left lane and shoulder of I-70 Westbound are also closed.

Good Morning Maryland traffic reporter Kristy Breslin said use Baltimore National Pike as an alternate route. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter for updates to this crash.

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