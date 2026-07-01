Serious crash on I-70 near Rt. 27 blocks all eastbound lanes and is also impacting the westbound side

MT. AIRY, Md. — An overnight crash is impacting traffic heading eastbound on I-70.

MDOT reports the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday and involves three vehicles.

All lanes of I-70 Eastbound are closed. The left lane and shoulder of I-70 Westbound are also closed.

Traffic Alert!! I-70 EB has all through lanes blocked with traffic only getting by on the shoulder between Ridge Rd and Woodbine Rd due to a crash. I-70 WB has the left lane blocked between Woodbine Rd and Ridge Rd @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/FoHLhyWKXY — Kristy Breslin WMAR Traffic (@KristyBreslin) July 1, 2026

Good Morning Maryland traffic reporter Kristy Breslin said use Baltimore National Pike as an alternate route. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter for updates to this crash.