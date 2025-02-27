Senior living community to be built on 31 acres in Hunt Valley

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — A new senior-living community is set to be built on 31 acres about one mile north of the Hunt Valley Towne Centre.
"The Heights at Hunt Valley" will feature 52 "villa-style" homes and a 158,000-square-foot "assisted living component" at 180 Sparks Valley Road, according to a press release today.
The site was just purchased by Bushrod Investments and Birchwood Capital Partners, who are close to finalizing a deal with a national homebuilder to build the community.
RELATED | 290 townhomes proposed for Delta Hotel site in Hunt Valley
The Heights will offer four different villa designs, from about 2,100 to 3,200 square feet, with one-story and two-story floorplans. Sales are expected to start in spring of 2026.
Planned amenities include a community fire pit, outdoor grilling station, and "extensive walking trail system" through the community - as well as wide-plank floors, stainless-stell appliances, and granite or quartz countertops in each home, according to the press release.
David Gildea, Principal of Bushrod Investments, said in a statement:
The Heights at Hunt Valley is being developed in direct response to the emerging popularity of age restricted communities, and is specifically designed to address the residential needs of active seniors. There is a growing trend among this demographic group to downsize their current home and enjoy a maintenance-free and amenity-rich environment, surrounded by like-minded people in the same relative age range. The community’s extensive walking trail system and community gathering places, as well as its proximity to major shopping and business centers, provides an ideal location for empty nesters and retirees who seek a vibrant and active lifestyle, while remaining close to family and friends.