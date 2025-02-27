Senior living community to be built on 31 acres in Hunt Valley

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — A new senior-living community is set to be built on 31 acres about one mile north of the Hunt Valley Towne Centre.

"The Heights at Hunt Valley" will feature 52 "villa-style" homes and a 158,000-square-foot "assisted living component" at 180 Sparks Valley Road, according to a press release today.

The site was just purchased by Bushrod Investments and Birchwood Capital Partners, who are close to finalizing a deal with a national homebuilder to build the community.

RELATED | 290 townhomes proposed for Delta Hotel site in Hunt Valley

The Heights will offer four different villa designs, from about 2,100 to 3,200 square feet, with one-story and two-story floorplans. Sales are expected to start in spring of 2026.

Planned amenities include a community fire pit, outdoor grilling station, and "extensive walking trail system" through the community - as well as wide-plank floors, stainless-stell appliances, and granite or quartz countertops in each home, according to the press release.

David Gildea, Principal of Bushrod Investments, said in a statement: