290 townhomes proposed for Delta Hotel site in Hunt Valley

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — A plan to put almost 300 townhomes on the site of Hunt Valley's shuttered Delta hotel will have its first county development review in November.

County officials will review the proposal Nov. 12 at a concept plan conference.

The property is right off of I-83, at the southeast corner with Shawan Road.

The plan calls for 126 single-family townhomes and 164 townhomes that are "2-over-2" (meaning, they're designed as two separate units).

Children in the development would be zoned for Dulaney High School (as well as Cockeysville Middle School and Mays Chapel Elementary School).

The site plan shows a proposed lawn in the middle of the complex, with 30,000 square feet of open space that features a pergola and pavilion.

The developer got a waiver from the county to avoid providing the total required open space that the size is zoned for.

A lawsuit was also filed against the developer, but the plaintiff dropped it and the case was closed June 25.