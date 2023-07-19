Senior citizens at North Oak hold summer camp for adults with special needs

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Senior citizens at North Oaks have opened their doors to give adults with special needs a special summer camp experience.

"It gives the opportunity for our residents and these campers to build those intergenerational friendships and relationships, so we thought it was a win win for everyone,” said Libby Rodriguez, Director of Community Life at North Oaks.

A dozen campers came from Friendship Circle, an organization that provides companionship and support to individuals with special needs of all ages. This four week camp called Spark focuses on the adults.

"We all know as children that summer camp is that time of year that it's just fun, it's having a good time, it's being in a warm and loving environment, and we want to give it to them as well,” said Chana Solomon, the Baltimore Friendship Circle Co-Director.

Campers participated in a variety of games and activities alongside senior residents who signed up as volunteers.

"Making bracelets, going on walks, playing the game, telling stories,” said camper Ari Gordon, who said arts and crafts are his favorite part of camp.

It's not just the campers that benefit, Sandy Weiner, a resident at North Oaks said, "I just adore being with them, I think this is the best that North Oaks has and they're lucky that they brought this program here."

Weiner said she gains a special connection from the daily activities. "It gives them a chance to interact with older folk. And they need love and we need love and we get it from them and we give it to them.”

This is the second-year Friendship Circle held a camp for the adults which runs until August 4.