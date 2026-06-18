Senior airman pleads guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material; faces up to 10 years in prison

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A West Virginia man faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a child sex abuse charge, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials say Jacob Michael Young, 25, was charged with possession of child sex abuse material while serving as an active-duty senior airman in the United States Air Force. Young was also residing at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County.

According to court documents, the FBI received multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Kik accounts.

From November 2024 to January 2025, Kik reported that 56 suspected child sex abuse files were uploaded by four different Kik accounts.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities seized multiple devices from Young's residence.

Court documents show Young admitted to messaging with other Kik users about exchanging child sex abuse material. He also admitted he would sometimes pay for child sex abuse material using gift cards or money sent through CashApp, which authorities confirmed through records obtained via subpoena.

After conducting a forensic analysis of Young's devices, law enforcement found more than 200 child sex abuse material files.

Officials say Young and the government reached a plea agreement. If the court accepts the agreement, he faces between 3.5 and 10 years in federal prison.

Young's sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, at 10 a.m.