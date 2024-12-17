Senate President Ferguson calls Red Line project 'unlikely'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Budget issues are putting the Red Line project in jeopardy.

Senate President Bill Ferguson called the project unlikely in a news conference Tuesday.

This comes as the state is dealing with a nearly three billion dollar budget shortfall in the fiscal year 2026 budget.

Ferguson explained the incoming presidential administration creates another set of challenges.

Stating Trump's first time in office none of the transportation projects in the same category of the Red Line were funded.

"We've got work to do, we can't give up on everything, we can't just say it's all dead," said Ferguson. "I'm not giving up on anything until there is no possible chance but it's a lot harder now," he added.

Ferguson went on to explain the state currently doesn't have its share of the funding if the federal government agreed to the project.

Adding Maryland would try to come up with the money if the feds did.

Governor Wes Moore's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.