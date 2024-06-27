Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Red Line will feature light rail cars, says Governor Wes Moore

MTA to Suspend Light Rail Service at 7:00 pm
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paull, Chrystal
MTA to Suspend Light Rail Service at 7:00 pm
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jun 27, 2024

BALTIMORE — The Red Line will feature light rail cars, not rapid buses, according to the Governor's Office.

This comes ahead of a press conference involving Governor Wes Moore regarding the Red Line scheduled for Friday, June 28.

State leaders had offered several transit mode possibilities, but did say it would be a "high-frequency, high-capacity" line.

RELATED: Red Line transit mode to be selected soon, job impact study completed

"Tomorrow is a celebration because Maryland chooses to be bold. We listened to communities, stakeholders, and leaders across the state – they were clear, this is what they wanted. We are proud to announce the Red Line will bring light rail to Baltimore!"

Once axed by former Governor Larry Hogan, then later revived by Governor Moore, the Red Line would run from East Baltimore to West Baltimore.

READ: Origins and History of the Red Line in Baltimore

Governor Moore said that if the project was not initially shutdown, it would have been done by now.

Earlier in June, the Maryland Transportation Authority said that the route alignment for the Red Line is expected later this year.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices