Red Line will feature light rail cars, says Governor Wes Moore

BALTIMORE — The Red Line will feature light rail cars, not rapid buses, according to the Governor's Office.

This comes ahead of a press conference involving Governor Wes Moore regarding the Red Line scheduled for Friday, June 28.

State leaders had offered several transit mode possibilities, but did say it would be a "high-frequency, high-capacity" line.

"Tomorrow is a celebration because Maryland chooses to be bold. We listened to communities, stakeholders, and leaders across the state – they were clear, this is what they wanted. We are proud to announce the Red Line will bring light rail to Baltimore!"

Once axed by former Governor Larry Hogan, then later revived by Governor Moore, the Red Line would run from East Baltimore to West Baltimore.

Governor Moore said that if the project was not initially shutdown, it would have been done by now.

Earlier in June, the Maryland Transportation Authority said that the route alignment for the Red Line is expected later this year.