Section of Annie's Playground reopens

FALLSTON, Md. — On Thursday, Howard County announced that the section of Annie's Playground designed for kids aged 5-12 has reopened.

The playground had fully closed back in March after an inspection found cracks in some of the playground equipment.

The area designed for younger kids was found to not be impacted and reopened in April.

Courtesy: Harford County Executive's Office "Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, center, is joined by Barkley Creighton, Chief of Capital Projects for Harford County, left; J.R. Shillman, Capital Projects Inspector, right; and two happy playground patrons on Thursday afternoon."

"The safety of our children is always our top priority," says County Executive Bob Cassilly. "We appreciate the community's patience and understanding while these important repairs were made.

The structures that had cracks were repaired by the manufacturer at no cost to the County.

The playground was built in honor of Annie Cumpston, a 6-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2003.