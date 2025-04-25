Annie's Playground reopens following safety inspection

BEL AIR, Md. — The popular Annie's Playground in Harford County has reopened following a safety inspection.

The section of the playground designed for 2 to 5-year-olds has been reopened after an inspection determined they are safe to use.

The entire playground was closed back in March after Harford County Parks & Recreation maintenance staff found cracks in some of the playground’s structures. These crack were limited to the area for 5 to 12-year-olds.

RELATED: Annie's Playground closed "until further notice"

Annie's Playground was built to honor 6-year-old Annie Cumpston after she was killed by a hit-and-run driver back in 2003.

It underwent a $1.5 million renovation in 2023.