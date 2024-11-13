Search on for alleged gunman who shot Dunbar High student Monday afternoon

BALTIMORE — The search is on for a gunman responsible for shooting a 15-year-old Dunbar High School student Monday afternoon.

Baltimore Police on Wednesday released a surveillance photo of the alleged shooter who remains on the run.

They're offering a $4000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The unnamed suspect is accused of shooting the victim in the 500 block of N. Caroline Street, which is located near Dunbar.

Police say the teen suffered critical injuries requiring surgery. Classes at the school were canceled Tuesday as result. There is no word on a potential motive.

Anyone with information on the alleged gunman's whereabouts is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.