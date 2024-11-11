BPD: 15-year-old Dunbar High School student wounded in shooting Monday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are currently on the scene of a shooting that left a juvenile male injured.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 500 block of North Caroline Street.

According to Police Commissioner Richard Worley, the shooting occurred around 3:20 pm.

Jack Watson/WMAR

The victim, a 15-year-old student at Dunbar High School, was critically wounded in the shooting.

Commissioner Worley confirmed the student is fighting for his life.

The Commissioner also said that anyone with information should call 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

A representative with Baltimore City Schools also confirmed that Dunbar High School and the National Academy Foundation will be closed on Tuesday, November 12, but counseling services will be made available to students.