School system launches summer meal distribution in rural Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools is significantly expanding its summer meals distribution this year - including offering them in more rural areas.

For the first time, children in rural Baltimore County can pick up a week's worth of free breakfast or lunch, as part of the county school system's Summer Food Service Program.

About three-quarters of Baltimore County Public Schools students qualify for free or reduced lunch - and those numbers continue to grow since the pandemic. (The maximum income to qualify for free lunch is just $39,000 for a family of four, or $55,500 for reduced lunch.)

The Student Support Network is asking for donations to help Baltimore county students who won’t have free and reduced lunch over the summer.



75% of county students qualify for the reduced cost program.

The new bulk meals can be picked up at two drive-through locations, from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays (starting June 24) at Kingsville Elementary School in Kingsville, or from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays (starting June 25) at Sparks Elementary School in Sparks.

BCPS food and nutrition director Jaime Hetzler said the school system is "thrilled" to "get approval for bulk meal distribution in rural areas," and hopes to expand the service in coming years.

Children can also eat free/reduced-cost lunch at one of four apartment complexes around the county, as well as Baltimore County library branches.

(Those lunches must be eaten onsite, from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.)

The daily lunches will be offered June 20 through Aug. 16 (except for July 4), for children ages 2 through 18, at Essex Park Townhomes & Apartments in Essex,, Lakebrook Circle Park in Lansdowne, Morgan Properties Community Pool in Middle River, and The Commons at White Marsh in Middle River.

Hetzler also said in a statement: "In addition to bulk meal distribution and onsite lunch service at public community locations, we also provide free breakfast and lunch meals to students in BCPS summer school programs, and we continue to seek organized programs that can serve meals."

