Student Support Network assisting BCPS students in need of summer lunches

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County students heading home for the summer are getting and assist from the Student Support Network to make sure they don't go hungry.

The majority of BCPS students qualify for free or reduced lunch, available for people who make just below twice the federal poverty line.

"When they are not in session, they are not provided lunch," said Wendy Stringfellow, the network's executive director.

The Student Support Network is asking for the community's help in filling 750 bags.

The bags will be placed at each campus for students to grab if they need.

"We are looking for meals that are easy for students to prepare on their own and that are nutrient dense," said Stringfellow.

Food insecurity has gotten worse during the pandemic, causing the Student Support Network to see an increase in demand.

Now, the group is requesting donations of the following items:

Bag Contents:

