School delays for Thursday, February 6

With icy weather expected tomorrow morning, we've received a few school delays for Thursday morning, February 6th.

  • Coppin State University is opening at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
  • Queen Anne's County Public Schools is on a 90-minute delay.
  • Frederick County Public Schools are opening 2 hours late with a reevaluation expected in the morning.
  • Carroll County Public Schools will open on a 2-hour delay (with re-evaluation by 7:15 a.m.)
  • Harford Community College and TUNE (Towson University North East) have a delayed opening until noon.
  • Aberdeen Proving Ground's Child Development Centers and Youth Centers will open at 10 a.m. tomorrow (The Installation will have a delayed opening at 10:30 a.m.)

We will update this list as needed. You can also check herefor the latest updates.

