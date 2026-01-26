School closings for Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Prev Next WMAR

BALTIMORE — School closings are already rolling in for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 following Maryland's major Sunday snow storm. Baltimore County Public Schools - Due to inclement weather, all BCPS schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 27. The January 27 Board of Education meeting has been rescheduled to February 2 at 6:30pm.

Harford County Public Schools - Closed Tuesday, January 27, 2026. No after-school or evening activities. Essential personnel should await further instruction. The January 26 Board of Education Public Business Meeting has been rescheduled to February 9.

Howard County Public Schools - All Howard County public schools and offices are closed Tuesday, January 27 due to inclement weather. All afternoon and evening activities involving HCPSS students and staff, as well as community-sponsored programs in HCPSS buildings are canceled. SEE ALSO: School closings for January 26, 2026

