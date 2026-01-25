Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
School closings for January 26, 2026

Here's a list of what county school districts are doing on Monday, January 26, 2026. For the full list of closings click here.

Baltimore City: Due to inclement weather, Baltimore City Public Schools and the Central Office will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. For schools, this is the first day of three traditional winter weather closures that are identified in the District calendar in June as make-up days. Essential personnel must report on Monday.

Bookmark this article and check back for updates as county school districts make decisions about school on Monday.

